571 New COVID-19 Cases, 344 Discharged And 16 Deaths On July 12
News photo Get It Right Nigerians  - 571 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;Lagos-152Ebonyi-108Edo-53Ondo-46FCT-38Oyo-20Kwara-19Plateau-17Osun-14Bayelsa-14Ekiti-14Katsina-14Akwa Ibom-11Kaduna-11Rivers-11Niger-10Ogun-7Kano-6Cross River-4Bauchi-2Highlights On the 12th of July 2020, 571 new ...

4 hours ago
571 New COVID-19 Cases, 344 Discharged And 16 Deaths On July 12 Naija Loaded:
On the 12th of July 2020, 571 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.


