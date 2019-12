News at a Glance



58-Year-Old Woman Delivers Her First Child After 35 Years Of Marriage Kanyi Daily - A 58-year-old woman identified as Dorcas Osiebo has been delivered of her first child after 35 years old marriage. Mrs Osiebo, who got married to 64-year-old Christopher Osiebo in 1984, has been hoping to have a child in their 35-year-old union.



