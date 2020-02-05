

News at a Glance



6 Years After :Some Abducted Chibok Girls Sighted At Sambisa Forest CKN Nigeria - Almost six years after, a sizeable number of the famous Chibok schoolgirls abducted from a school in Borno State have been sighted at the Sambisa forest.About 276 girls were forcefully taken away from their dormitories at Government Girls Secondary ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



