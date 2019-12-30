

News at a Glance



60 gridlock points: Sanwo-Olu expresses commitment to free flow of traffic Vanguard News - Directs workers to treat gunshot, trauma victims By Olasunkanmi Akoni Following the discovery of 60 traffic gridlock junctions across the metropolis, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reassured residents of his administration’s commitment ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



