

News at a Glance



60-year-old Nigerian woman who was a nurse for 40 years dies of coronavirus in UK Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online 60-year-old Nigerian woman who was a nurse for 40 years dies of coronavirus in UK An ‘exceptional’ mother-of-four nurse who devoted her life to terminally-ill children has become the latest healthcare worker to be killed by coronavirus ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



