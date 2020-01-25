

News at a Glance



60-year-old woman weds for the first time in Anambra state (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - A 60-year-old woman got married for the first time on Saturday, January 25, in Anambra state. The woman, fondly called Aunt Nwatoka, married a widower known as Mr. Okeke. The man is a Lagos-based businessman while the woman lives and works in Anambra ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



