600 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria, Total Toll 35,454
13 hours ago
600 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 35,454; death toll now 772 Ripples:
600 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 35,454; death toll now 772
COVID-19 Global Update: Death Toll reaches 595,673 and more than 14.11m confirmed cases as of 17th July 2020 The Info Stride:
The death toll due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic currently stands at 595,673 while the confirmed cases are 14,111,630.
Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 600 New Cases…Total Death Toll Now 772 KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigeria has reported 600 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 35,454. This is according to the latest figures released on Friday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Also Read: ...
Nigeria Records 600 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Infections Toll 35,454, Deaths Now 772 Aledeh:
Nigeria has recorded 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the disclosure late Friday night. The centre also announced 341 recoveries but 3 new deaths were recorded.
Nigeria records 600 new cases as death toll increases to 772. Effiezy:
Nigeria has recorded 600 new cases of coronavirus as the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 35,454The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Friday, July 17, 2020.


