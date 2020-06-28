

News at a Glance



61-Year-Old Man Allegedly Raped And Impregnated His Daughter Anaedo Online - A 61-year-old man identified as Eke Kanu has been arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly raping and impregnating his 19-year-old daughter in the Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, a suburb in the state.



News Credibility Score: 21%



