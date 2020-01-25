Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


62 year-old doctor dies from coronavirus nine days after contracting deadly disease
Ladun Liadi Blog  - A doctor has died from coronavirus nine days after getting infected with the deadly virus in China.Liang Wudong, 62, from Hubei Province, was suspected of contracting the disease on January 16 at Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Zimbabwe’s ZESA to recruit new engineers, managers - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
2 BREAKING! Boko Haram: Leah Sheribu Gives Birth To Baby Boy - The New Diplomat, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria’s budget at risk as brent falls below $60 on Coronavirus spread - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
4 Ponzi Scheme “Option C” Investors Storm Oko Oloyun’s Office To Demand Their Money - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
5 Lassa fever: 29 deaths, 195 confirmed cases reported in 11 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 BBNaija’s Lolu celebrates girlfriend on birthday - PM News, 2 hours ago
7 The Legend Of Inikpi: “Inikpi Is The Jesus Of Kogi State” – Pamilerin (Photos) - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
8 AM Best revises Axa Mansard’s outlook to stable from negative - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
9 ‘To Avoid Possible Lassa Fever Infection, Avoid Drinking Garri’ - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
10 Burna Boy performs at the Grammys’ reception ahead of the ceremony - Gist Lovers, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info