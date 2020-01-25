

62 year-old doctor dies from coronavirus nine days after contracting deadly disease Ladun Liadi Blog - A doctor has died from coronavirus nine days after getting infected with the deadly virus in China.Liang Wudong, 62, from Hubei Province, was suspected of contracting the disease on January 16 at Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and ...



