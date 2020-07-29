Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

624 New COVID-19 Cases, 561 Discharged And 8 Deaths On July 28, 2020
6 hours ago
624 New COVID-19 Cases, 561 Discharged And 8 Deaths On July 28 Naija Loaded:
On the 28th of July 2020, 624 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 41804 cases have been confirmed, 18764 cases have been discharged and 868 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The ...


