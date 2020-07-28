Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

624 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 41,804; deaths now 868
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 624 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja. It added that eight ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


1 Court remands student for sodomising woman - Phenomenal, 59 mins ago
2 Jubilation As Senator Shares 55 Cars, 96 Motorcycles, 83 Keke In Bauchi To Empower Youths (Photos) - Tori News, 59 mins ago
3 Ex-Governor, Ibori Who Was Jailed For Corruption In UK Appointed Patron Of Former Governors Forum - Tori News, 59 mins ago
4 Georgina Onuoha reacts after being called out for not supporting Nigerian-trained doctor, Stella Immanuel - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Madonna’s Instagram post flagged for ‘misinformation’ after she shared video of doctor who said she has cured COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine - Velox News, 1 hour ago
6 Pastor called out for his message tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven” - Velox News, 1 hour ago
7 PDP shifts primaries in four troubled states - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Akeredolu, Jegede, 15 others, to contest in Ondo poll – INEC - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 How to Access CBN Non-Interest Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS Loan) - Financial Watch, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria records 624 new cases - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
