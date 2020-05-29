

News at a Glance



63 GW of new wind power plants were installed in 2019 – GWEC Energy Mix Report - 63 GW of new wind power plants were installed in 2019 worldwide, a new record. This is revealed in the 2019 annual supply analysis report published by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). A total of 22,893 new turbines were installed by 33 different ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



