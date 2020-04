News at a Glance



64 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; Nigeria’s total now 1337 Ripples - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. With this new figure, Nigeria now has 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The centre said on its Twitter handle that 34 new cases were ...



