67 year-old male dies of coronavirus in Nigeria
Vanguard News  - Despite measures to avoid deaths and stem the spread of coronavirus, the deadly pandemic has finally killed a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Kodi: Gov Yahaya Bello coronavirus free - Aide – Daily Trust - Unknown Source, 54 mins ago
2 Niger governor Bello goes on self-isolation – Daily Trust - Unknown Source, 54 mins ago
3 CORONAVIRUS: ESHA Speaker Frank Okiye Tests Positive - NGG, 1 hour ago
4 Man seen licking a toilet bowl in the "coronavirus challenge" is now sick - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
5 COVID-19: APC hails Gov. Wike - Unknown Source, 1 hour ago
6 COVID -19: Kogi closes all entry points, ban Motorcycle operation - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
7 COVID-19: Spain deaths surpass China’s as more countries shut down - Unknown Source, 1 hour ago
8 Suspected Coronavirus case tested negative in Borno – UMTH - NTA, 2 hours ago
9 Kyari’s Health Issue might hinder his recovery from COVID-19 - NGG, 2 hours ago
10 Atiku tells Buhari to give each Nigerian household N10,000 in fight against coronavirus - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
