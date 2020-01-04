

News at a Glance



7 Sri-Lankas, 11 Nigerians, others nabbed for stealing crude oil worth billions of Naira Vanguard News - ·Escaping with 7 vessels before Navy arrested them By Evelyn Usman Attempt by suspected illegal bunkerers and crude oil thieves to move seven vessels loaded with crude oil and AGO , out of the country has been foiled by operatives of the Nigerian Navy ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



