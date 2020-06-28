Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

7 Things We saw As Arsenal Beat Sheffield United 2-1 At Bramall Lane Stadium
News photo Newzandar News  - Arsenal facesd Sheffield united at Bramall Lane Stadium for Quarterfinal of FA Cup and were victorious. Below are seven Things we saw as Arsenal booked [...]

8 hours ago
Five things We Learned As Arsenal Defeat Sheffield United Naija Loaded:
Just when Arsenal had slipped up and stared down the barrel of a nerve-riven period of extra time, Dani Ceballos scored a brilliant late winner to send the Gunners through...
Ray Parlour reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United Public News Update:
Ray Parlour praised Arsenal for claiming a “great win” as they sealed their spot in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Arsenal... »
Video: Sheffield United 1 – 2 Arsenal [FA Cup] Highlights 2019/20 GQ Buzz:
Arsenal qualifies for the FA Cup semi-final after defeating Sheffield United in a 1 – 2 win, thanks to Spaniard, Dani Ceballos scoring a stoppage-time winner.


