7-Year-Old Girl Raped In Church, Suspect Arrested The Trent - Patrick Onoja, a 27-year-old man, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl inside a church building at Ngurute, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, as the Benue state Police Command records six new rape cases in the ...



