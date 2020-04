News at a Glance



703,506 poor Nigerians receive N23.7bn from $322.5million Abacha Loot — MANTRA Report Vanguard News - By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja The Monitoring Transparency and Accountability in the Management of Returned Assets, MANTRA, project, a sub-sect of Anti-Corruption in Nigeria (ACORN) programme of DFIDUKAid, Thursday, released a report that 703,506 poor ...



News Credibility Score: 95%