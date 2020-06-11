

75-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old hawker in Osun Ofofo - Men of the Osun state police command have arrested a 75-year-old man, Jacob Ayinla, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old local juice seller popularly known as ‘Pito’ in his apartment in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday, June 10.



