Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


774,000 Jobs: I ‘ll quit Buhari’s govt if… – Keyamo threatens
Blueprint  - Minister of state, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has threatened to resign his appointment if the 774.000 jobs approved by President Muhammadu Buhari under the special public works programme of National Directorate of Employment [...]

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode pens emotional birthday message for daughter - PM News, 4 hours ago
2 774,000 Jobs: I ‘ll quit Buhari’s govt if… – Keyamo threatens - Blueprint, 4 hours ago
3 Men Caught In Alaba International Market Breaking Into Shops (Photos) - Reporters Wall, 4 hours ago
4 FG disburses N43,416bn to 24 states under SFTAS - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Czech Govt. To Fund Projects To Counter Drought – Environment Minister - The Herald, 4 hours ago
6 Hundreds Of Moroccan Inmates Test Positive For Coranavirus - Tori News, 4 hours ago
7 Nigerian troops dislodge Boko Haram terrorists in North East – DHQ - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 COVID-19 patients responded positively to remdesivir, says maker - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police arrest atheist for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
10 Breaking! Ebonyi Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info