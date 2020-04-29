

News at a Glance



774,000 Jobs: I ‘ll quit Buhari’s govt if… – Keyamo threatens Blueprint - Minister of state, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has threatened to resign his appointment if the 774.000 jobs approved by President Muhammadu Buhari under the special public works programme of National Directorate of Employment [...]



News Credibility Score: 41%



