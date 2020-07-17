Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

774,000 new jobs: Citizen’s right group condemns N20,000 FG salary
News photo Daily Post  - A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Initiative for Citizens’ Rights, Accountability and Development (ICRAD), has condemned the Federal Government’s Special Public Works (SPW) Programme designed to employ 774,000 Nigerians. DAILY POST reported ...

7 hours ago
FG Release Details of Special Public Works Programme [774000 Jobs] Slayminded:
FG Release Details of Special Public Works Programme [774000 Jobs]: Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment – Despite the suspension of the Federal Government Special Public Works Programme by the National Assembly, the Federal Government says the ...


