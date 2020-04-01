

8-Year-Old Girl From Delta Writes President Buhari, Donates N2,350 To Fight COVID-19 Ono Bello - As donations in billions come from Nigerians to help battle against the raging pandemic, Vera Akpan, an 8-year-old girl from Delta has written a letter to President Buhari Muhammadu, while donating all she had in her piggy bank.



