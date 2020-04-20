Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

86 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria; total now 627
News photo Ripples  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. With these new discoveries, the number of people infected by coronavirus in Nigeria so far is now 627.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


1 Private hospitals impose restrictions on all patients - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 ‘12 of 14 Lagos COVID-19 deaths occurred in private hospitals’ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 How killing of Ohafia youth by drunken officer sparked violence in Abia - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Union to resist any plan to sack bank workers - Financial Watch, 2 hours ago
5 Daily Times Newspaper, Monday, April 20, 2020 - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
6 Israel and South Korea to ease coronavirus lockdowns - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 24 HOURS LIGHT? With New Gas Supply Deal, FG To Sustain Peak Power Generation - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
8 Nigerians Express Concern As ‘Mysterious Fire’ Consumes Three Government Offices In Abuja Under 10 Days - Abuja Press, 3 hours ago
9 Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
10 Ecobank urges Nigerians to embrace instant account opening - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
