90% of Boko Haram victims are Muslims - Buhari
The Guardian  - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said 90 per cent of all Boko Haram's victims in the past years have been Muslims. The insurgents began their heinous activities in 2009 after the killing of the leader Mohammed Yusuf. Global Terrorism Index ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Abacha loot: Nigeria, U.S. sign agreement for repatriation of $318.4m - News Diary Online, 1 hour ago
2 House of Reps quiz FAAN over N63.6 billion unremitted revenue - Today, 1 hour ago
3 President Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria’s football ambassador - Today, 1 hour ago
4 Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria’s Football Ambassador - Yes International! Magazine, 1 hour ago
5 Banks comply with reduction in charges - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 ISWAP members kill three soldiers, seize two military vehicles in Borno - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari, Akeredolu Meet over Amotekun - This Day, 2 hours ago
8 Most Handsome Man Competition: Robert Pattison beats Brad Pitt and David Beckham to the title of World’s Most Beautiful Man - Vivian Gist, 2 hours ago
9 President Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria’s Football Ambassador - NTA, 2 hours ago
10 Ohanaeze Ndigbo Laud South-East Governors on Regional Security Outfit - The Herald, 2 hours ago
