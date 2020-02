News at a Glance



90 per cent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims ― Buhari Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online 90 per cent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims ― Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken against attempts to divide Nigeria along religious lines, saying that contrary to the opinion in some quarters, Boko Haram is not primarily ...



News Credibility Score: 95%