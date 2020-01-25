

News at a Glance



91 bag first class, as Niger Delta varsity holds 5th combined convocation in Bayelsa Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online 91 bag first class, as Niger Delta varsity holds 5th combined convocation in Bayelsa A total of 91 graduating students of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, on Saturday bagged first class during the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



