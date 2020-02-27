Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


97% Nigerians without health insurance despite high child deaths - Report
The Guardian  - 97 per cent of Nigerians (about 194 million people) are not using health insurance to access healthcare services and this is denying many children access to basic healthcare, The Nigerian Demographic Health Survey (NDHS, 2018) report has revealed.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 High Alert! How Katsina State Is Bracing Up To Curtail The Spread Of Coronavirus - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Trouble! What Happened After Nigerian Woman Failed To Pay Back N21,000 Bank Loan In Akwa Ibom - Tori News, 2 hours ago
3 I Used To Wear 3 Bras While Running In Secondary School - Busty Actress Ronke Odusanya Reveals - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: FCT, 8 States At High Risk – WHO (List Of High Risk States) - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
5 “I have all you need in a woman” – Another busty lady advertises herself on social media (Photos) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
6 Lagos govt says the coronavirus patient arrived Nigeria on a Turkish Airline flight on Tuesday - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
7 Davido buys a French Bulldog worth N2m, names her 30BG (Photos) - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
8 Shackling Unconscious Aboriginal man Before Death Horrific – Coroner - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 Catholic Bishops to Protest Insecurity on Sunday - Signal, 3 hours ago
10 Cab Driver Killed on Lagos Bridge by Hoodlums - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info