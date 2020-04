News at a Glance



981 Cases Of Coronavirus Now In Nigeria, As Deaths Jump To 31 Olu Famous - 108 new cases of COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, despite the results from Kano not back from Abuja. Now they are 78 in Lagos, 14 in FCT, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Gombe, 3 Borno, 2 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kwara, 1 in Plateau .As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there ...



News Credibility Score: 41%