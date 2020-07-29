Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Guardian
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Financial Watch
11
Daily Times
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Complete Sports
News at a Glance
Man Set To Wed His Girlfriend Of 13 Years (Photos)
Tori News
- A Ghanaian couple who dated for 13 years has finally set a date for their wedding.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog ”Love actually exists” – Ghanaian man set to wed his lover of 13 years (Photos) Ghanaian MC who is set to wed his lover of 13 years excitedly shared story of them on his social Read More >> ”Love actually exists” – Ghanaian ...
Naija Diary:
A Ghanaian MC identified as George Bannerman has taken to Twitter to announce that he will be wedding his beautiful girlfriend of 13 years.
More Picks
1
Court remands student for sodomising woman -
Phenomenal,
1 hour ago
2
Jubilation As Senator Shares 55 Cars, 96 Motorcycles, 83 Keke In Bauchi To Empower Youths (Photos) -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
3
Ex-Governor, Ibori Who Was Jailed For Corruption In UK Appointed Patron Of Former Governors Forum -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
4
Georgina Onuoha reacts after being called out for not supporting Nigerian-trained doctor, Stella Immanuel -
Within Nigeria,
1 hour ago
5
Madonna’s Instagram post flagged for ‘misinformation’ after she shared video of doctor who said she has cured COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine -
Velox News,
1 hour ago
6
Pastor called out for his message tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven” -
Velox News,
1 hour ago
7
PDP shifts primaries in four troubled states -
Politics Nigeria,
2 hours ago
8
Akeredolu, Jegede, 15 others, to contest in Ondo poll – INEC -
Premium Times,
4 hours ago
9
How to Access CBN Non-Interest Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS Loan) -
Financial Watch,
5 hours ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria records 624 new cases -
Oyo Gist,
6 hours ago
