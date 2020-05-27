Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Guardian
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Financial Watch
11
Daily Times
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
FG announces dates for NABTEB, JSS3 and SS3 NECO examinations | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
YNaija
- The Federal Government has released a comprehensive schedule for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations organised by the National Examination ...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
From Frank Ikpefan, Abuja, Kofoworola Belo-Osagie and Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta The Federal Government on Wednesday released the timetable for all national examinations for pupils in exit classes, beginning from 17 August to 18 November, 2020.
Financial Watch:
FG releases timetable for 2020 SSCE, NECO, NABTEB exams, others – The Federal Government on Wednesday released the schedule for various national examinations for exit classes [...]
Daily Times:
The Federal Government has announced the date of the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examinations for SS3 ...
The Punch:
Friday Olokor, Abuja The Federal Government on Wednesday released the schedule for various national examinations for exit classes from August 17 to November 18, 2020. The government said the Sen...
Today:
The Federal Government on Wednesday released the schedule for various national examinations for exit classes from August 17 to November 18, 2020.
The Citizen:
The Federal Government on Wednesday fixed October 5 for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO) for SSS 3 students.
Top Naija:
Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations organised by the National Examination Council for 2020 will start October 5 and end November 18, the Federal Government has announced.
Newzandar News:
Post Views: Visits 37 From Frank Ikpefan, Abuja, Kofoworola Belo-Osagie and Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta The Federal Government on Wednesday released the timetable for all national [...]
See Naija:
The Federal Government says the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO) for SS3 pupils will commence on October 5. The examination will end on November 18, 2020.
Abia Pulse News:
The Federal Government of Nigeria said the National Examination Council (NECO) for the Senior Secondary School pupils will commence on October 5 and end on November 18, 2020.
Nigerian Pilot:
Hope has finally come for Nigerian students, especially those in exit classes, as the federal government has released a comprehensive schedule for various national examinations for exit classes, beginning from August 17 to November 18.
More Picks
1
VIDEO: Parody of Ngige-Faleke 'Mushin Boy' diss goes viral -
The Cable,
2 hours ago
2
Liverpool keen on signing Algerian centre-back -
African Football,
3 hours ago
3
Nemanja Matic: Manchester United ‘have to fight for the title’ next season -
Today,
3 hours ago
4
NDC Running Mate Visits Hometown; Says Reception Shows Hopes -
NPO Reports,
3 hours ago
5
OPEC-Nigeria discussions focus on market recovery post Covid-19 -
Energy Mix Report,
3 hours ago
6
Joyce Meyer & Dave Meyer – Keep It or Throw It Away? – August 2020 -
Naija Page,
3 hours ago
7
Oil Prices Positive Over Record US Crude Output Cuts -
Business Post Nigeria,
3 hours ago
8
Ex-NHIS ES describes restructuring as ‘big nonsense’ -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
9
Why Android Sucks? 5 Reasons Why Android Operating System Sucks -
Questechie,
5 hours ago
10
30 Nigerian Girls Stranded In Lebanon Pleads For Evacuation -
The Essence TV,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...