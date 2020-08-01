Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Guardian
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Financial Watch
11
Daily Times
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
World Day against Trafficking in Persons: Nigerian magistrates close gap between EU, Africa in prosecuting human trafficking cases
City Voice
- On the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, UNODC recognizes the important contribution of the Liaison Magistrate Initiative and of the Nigerian prosecutors deployed in Europe to strengthen judicial cooperation on trafficking cases.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says the contagious nature of the novel coronavirus poses serious challenge to security personnel working against human trafficking in the country.
The Nation:
Augustine Okezie, Katsina A POLICE patrol team on Thursday intercepted a vehicle ferrying some trafficked persons across the Katsina State en route Libya. Nine victims were rescued, police spokesman Gambo Isa told reporters.
TVC News:
Today is the world day against trafficking in persons. It is observed on July 30 every year in order to raise awareness about the condition of victims of human trafficking and to promote and protect their rights.
The Street Journal:
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has given recognition to Benin-born billionaire, Captain Hosa Okunbo, as its anti-human trafficking hero on the occasion of the 2020 World Day Against Human Trafficking.
Today:
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says the rate of human trafficking in the United States is higher than that of Nigeria.
Prompt News:
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has singled out Benin-born billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, for recognition as its anti-human [...]
Metro Watch:
Commends his ‘formidable partnership‘ By Our Reporter The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has singled out Benin-born billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, for recognition as its anti-human trafficking hero ...
Independent Television:
The need to continuously sensitise Nigerians on the inherent dangers of illegal migration and human trafficking today took centre stage as Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking headed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, ...
Gistvile:
Today is World Day against Trafficking in Persons. The Coronavirus pandemic has made difficult the essential role of first responders to victims of modern slavery, writes CHINAKA OKORO Elizabeth, do you know how I got to the United States?” “My father ...
Newzandar News:
Post Views: Visits 27 By Bola Olajuwon, Assistant Editor THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and ARK and the United Nations Office on Drugs and [...]
More Picks
1
VIDEO: Parody of Ngige-Faleke 'Mushin Boy' diss goes viral -
The Cable,
2 hours ago
2
Liverpool keen on signing Algerian centre-back -
African Football,
2 hours ago
3
Nemanja Matic: Manchester United ‘have to fight for the title’ next season -
Today,
2 hours ago
4
NDC Running Mate Visits Hometown; Says Reception Shows Hopes -
NPO Reports,
3 hours ago
5
OPEC-Nigeria discussions focus on market recovery post Covid-19 -
Energy Mix Report,
3 hours ago
6
Joyce Meyer & Dave Meyer – Keep It or Throw It Away? – August 2020 -
Naija Page,
3 hours ago
7
Oil Prices Positive Over Record US Crude Output Cuts -
Business Post Nigeria,
2 hours ago
8
Ex-NHIS ES describes restructuring as ‘big nonsense’ -
The Cable,
4 hours ago
9
Why Android Sucks? 5 Reasons Why Android Operating System Sucks -
Questechie,
5 hours ago
10
30 Nigerian Girls Stranded In Lebanon Pleads For Evacuation -
The Essence TV,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...