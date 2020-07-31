Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: Seven months after police arrest, driver’s family demand whereabouts
The Street Journal  - Police have failed to disclose the whereabouts of 33-year-old Kingsley Tariuwa since SARS operatives arrested him at a night club in Port Harcourt on January 5

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Lagos sets date for restaurants to reopen dine-in services (See details) - Ofofo, 1 hour ago
2 Factory accident: Firm to compensate UI student’s family - The Punch, 2 hours ago
3 WASSCE: Lagos reopens schools Aug 3 - The Punch, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos assemblyman raises alarm as 14 drown on Badagry waterways - Today, 3 hours ago
5 One in ten Kaduna residents abuse drugs – Bureau - The Nation, 3 hours ago
6 CHINESE LOANS: ‘There’s no contract without an agreement’, I’m ‘ashamed’ of the reactions —Amaechi - Ripples, 3 hours ago
7 Coronavirus – Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state - The Cheer News, 3 hours ago
8 Viable X: Helping Nigerians to Make Money from Commodity Export - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 Edo guber: No clash between Governor Obaseki and deputy – aide - Today, 1 hour ago
10 Abia Commissioner’s father regains freedom eight days after kidnap - The Nation, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info