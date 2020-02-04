

News at a Glance



A New Shine on the Corporate Image of Kwara This Day - Nseobong Okon-Ekong applauds Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on his 60th birthday for holding out a robust promise that his rallied the people behind him On his 60th birthday, today, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



