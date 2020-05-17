

News at a Glance



A Season of Hope beckons as NTA-Startimes aims to kick off the Naija Farmer Reality TV show Bella Naija - As the world mourns and groans under the pressure of the novel coronavirus pandemic otherwise known as COVID-19, there comes a glimmer of cheer from a Reality TV Project; Naija Farmer Reality TV Show jointly promoted by NTA-StarTimes; Radio, Television, ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



