

News at a Glance



AAUA mourns two students, postpones exams indefinitely The Guardian - Management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), has mourned the sudden death of two of its students, rescheduling its first semester university-wide GST and ENT CBT examinations for 20192020 academic session.



News Credibility Score: 95%



