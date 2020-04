News at a Glance



ABBA KYARI: I have not lost my humanity, Fani-Kayode hits back at critics Vanguard News - A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has replied critics of the tribute he paid to the late Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. The top chieftain of the party in opposition at the federal level, PDP, says ...



News Credibility Score: 95%