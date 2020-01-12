

News at a Glance



ADC, PDP Bigwigs Dump Parties for APC Western Post News - By Kolawole Olayinka, Abeokuta The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in line with his policy of inclusiveness is set to receive leading politicians from two other major parties in the state, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



