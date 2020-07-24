Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos)
Naija Loaded  - No less than six people have died after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Doka Avong Village in Kaduna State. This is the fourth attack in less than five days on predominantly Christian farming villages in Southern Kaduna area by armed Fulani herdsmen, ...

52 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 39 mins ago
2 BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 51 mins ago
3 AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 52 mins ago
4 #BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) - Yaba Left Online, 58 mins ago
5 VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… - Vanguard News, 59 mins ago
6 5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
7 ”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise - The Punch, 3 hours ago
10 #BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) - 360Nobs.com, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info