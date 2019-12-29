Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


AGF Has No Power To Release Sowore, Dasuki Out Of Compassion – Falana
The Herald  - Femi Falana (SAN) legal counsel to Omoyele Sowore has schooled the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami that he lacks the constitutional power

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Toyota Corolla Emerge 2019 Car Of The Year, While Benz Won Luxury Car Of The Year - Exlink Lodge, 2 hours ago
2 US Rep John Lewis on his pancreatic cancer: I’ve never faced fight like this : - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 WE WILL ERASE LAGOS TRAFFIC GRIDLOCK – BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU - NGG, 3 hours ago
4 AbdulRazaq, minister say culture, tourism promotion will attract investors - Affairs TV, 3 hours ago
5 Putin thanks Trump for foiling terrorist attack in St. Petersburg - PM News, 4 hours ago
6 MDAs spent N26.6bn without vouchers —Auditor-General - Ripples, 4 hours ago
7 US military carries out air strikes in Iraq and Syria - National Accord, 5 hours ago
8 Nigerian Tribune bags DAME’s Lifetime Achievement recognition - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
9 Globe Soccer Award Names Ronaldo As Best Player In 2019 - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 El-Zakzaky’s fate not in El-Rufai’s hands, IMN replies AGF - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info