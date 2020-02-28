Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AGF Malami orders Police to unseal Peace Corps Headquarters
The Paradigm  - Exactly 3 years after the Headquarters of Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) was sealed by the Nigeria Police, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami, has ordered that the office be unsealed, with immediate effect.

1 hour ago
