AGF Malami warns journalists against fake news, hate speech
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online AGF Malami warns journalists against fake news, hate speech The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami (SAN) has urged Judiciary Correspondents in the country to avoid fake news and hate ...

11 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Avoid fake news, hate speech, AGF urges journalists Daily Times:
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has urged judiciary correspondents in the country to avoid fake news and hate speech in the course of
AGF urges journalists to eschew fake news, hate speech NNN:
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, (SAN), has urged Judiciary Correspondents  to avoid fake news and hate speech,while discharging their professional duties.
AGF warns journalists against fake news, hate speech Gistvile:
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami…
Velox News:
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami (SAN) has urged Judiciary Correspondents in the country to avoid fake news and hate speech in the course of discharging their professional duties.


