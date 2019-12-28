

News at a Glance



AGF Malami’s legal and political subterfuges The Nigeria Lawyer - By Idowu Akinlotan The conclusion widely disseminated in many press reports last week suggesting that the Nigerian government had buckled under foreign pressures to release both Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore cut the Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



