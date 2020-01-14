

AJAOKUTA: After spending $6bn, will $1.5bn lifeline rescue one of Nigeria’s biggest industrial projects? Ripples - Indications emerged on Wednesday that the completion of the multibillion dollar, crisis-held Ajaokuta Steel Mill project was round the corner as the Nigerian Government unveiled plans to firm up its own end of the bargain with the trade partner, Russia.



