

News at a Glance



ALBUM: Deluxe – En confinement (2020) [Zip File] Naija on Point - Artist: Deluxe Album: En confinement Genre: Pop Released: 2020 Format: MP3 FLAC Quality: 320Kbps Lossless Size: 144 MB 431 MB Tracklist: 01 – Tumrakak – en confinement 02 – Barcelonnette – en confinement 03 – Daniel – en confinement 04 – Get Down – ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



