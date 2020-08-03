Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ALGON begs Wike to recall suspended LG chairmen
News photo The Punch  - Dennis Naku, P/Harcourt THE Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to lift the suspension slammed on three council chairmen, saying...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

ALGON Pleads With Wike To Forgive Suspended LG Chairmen Naija News:
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been called on by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, to lift the suspension placed on three council chairmen due to unlawful activities.
Suspension of LGA chairmen, abuse of power – CSO tells Wike Lasgidi Reporters:
The Rivers State Civil Society Organization, RIVCSO, has condemned the suspension of three local government chairmen by Governor Nyesom Wike. The reaction of RIVCSO follows the insistence of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, that ...


   More Picks
1 Edo in Diaspora decry assault on PDP governors, others - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Senator Ayo Fasanmi: a titan gone - The Nation, 2 hours ago
3 NDLEA Arrests Soldier With 30 Live Ammunitions, Indian Hemp - Leadership, 2 hours ago
4 Sarah Jibril Slams BBNaija For Promoting ‘Satanism’ - Leadership, 3 hours ago
5 Microsoft Confirms Plans to Pursue Buying TikTok After Chat with Trump - Emperor Gist, 4 hours ago
6 2020 Science & Engineering International Excellence scholarship At University of Manchester – UK - Naija Biz Com, 5 hours ago
7 Meet The Cute Mother Of Nollywood Actor Desmond Elliot - Naija on Point, 5 hours ago
8 Senator Dino Melaye shows off his kids in new lovely photo - Naija on Point, 5 hours ago
9 Akeredolu, running mate meet Tinubu and Sanwo-olu - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
10 Akpabio links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu to NDDC projects - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info