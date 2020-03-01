Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


ALLEGED ATTACK ON APC LEADER: Oshiomhole breached processes, protocols – Esele
News photo Vanguard News  - In the aftermath of the alleged attack on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, when he visited Benin-City, Edo State capital, last weekend, by suspected loyalists of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Comrade ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 ALLEGED ATTACK ON APC LEADER: Oshiomhole breached processes, protocols – Esele - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
2 CORONAVIRUS VOX POP: Panic everywhere - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 Drug barons and yahoo boys are investing in Nigerian music industry ' Veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 If coronavirus manifests, we catch it immediately — Ehanire, Health Minister - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 How we detected Nigeria’s first Coronavirus case — Olumuyiwa, virologist - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Slovak’s Ordinary People’s party takes lead in polls - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Berlin International Film Festival: Iranian film about executions wins top prize - News Breakers, 4 hours ago
8 Prophet Odumeje ‘Delivers’ Actress Aniagbaoso From A Yahoo Boy That Used Her Womb - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 4 hours ago
9 South Carolina primary: Biden favoured to win by large margin - PM News, 4 hours ago
10 Police Ordered To Delete Kobe Bryant Crash Photos To Avoid Discipline – Sources - Reporters Wall, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info