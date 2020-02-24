Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ALLEGED FRAUD: Court orders arrest of NIMC manager
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The arrest of a Principal Manager with the National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) identified as Ms Jamila Muhammed, has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja. The court sitting in Abuja on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest ...

4 hours ago
