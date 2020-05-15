

News at a Glance



ANOTHER WAR!!! Edo State Governor, Obaseki Set To Probe Oshiomhole As Panel Indicts Apc Chairman Naija Loaded - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki to investigate the construction of the Edo Specialist Hospital and supply of equipment has indicted former governor, Adams Oshiomhole....



News Credibility Score: 81%



