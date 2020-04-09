

News at a Glance



AON threatens to suspend flights to Rivers state if pilots are not released Linda Ikeji Blog - Air Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Wednesday April 8, threatened to stop all flights operations to Rivers State for three months if the Caverton Helicopters pilots who were remanded in prison following an arrest spearheaded by Governor Nyesom Wike, are ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



