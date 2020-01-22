Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Chieftains Attack Fayemi Over Comments On Party's Survival After Buhari
CKN Nigeria  - Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi is under attack in the southwest over his remarks that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may collapse after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


The Herald:
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, has stated that there is a high chance that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will no longer exist after
GQ Buzz:
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, has expressed fear of the All Progressives Congress (APC) collapsing at the end of President Buhari’s tenure.


